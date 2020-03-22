Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Shares in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 152,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of World Fuel Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 273,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 31,262 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. World Fuel Services Corp has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

