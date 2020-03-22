Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 397,911 Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 397,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.41% of Denali Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 260.6% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 3,894,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $78,868,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $69,314.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNLI. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Denali Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $17.04 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.48.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 740.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

