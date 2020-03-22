Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Position in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 398.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,054 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Prudential Public by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,634,000 after purchasing an additional 223,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Prudential Public by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 411,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 107,801 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Prudential Public during the fourth quarter valued at $2,969,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Prudential Public by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Prudential Public during the fourth quarter valued at $1,655,000. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Prudential Public stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62. Prudential Public Limited has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.5194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Prudential Public’s payout ratio is 296.87%.

Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

