Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 530.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,415 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.07% of Vistra Energy worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VST stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. Vistra Energy Corp has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $27.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

