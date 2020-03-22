Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $5.55 Million Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 31,642.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,159 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in J M Smucker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,260,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,131,000 after buying an additional 389,917 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in J M Smucker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,156,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after buying an additional 75,896 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in J M Smucker by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,880,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after buying an additional 327,445 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,515,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,358,000 after acquiring an additional 670,499 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,314,000 after acquiring an additional 36,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $104.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.49. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. J M Smucker’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

