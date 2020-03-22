Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $6.32 Million Stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,361 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.12% of New York Times worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New York Times by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in New York Times by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,614,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,954,000 after acquiring an additional 111,815 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in New York Times by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in New York Times by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of NYT opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.82. New York Times Co has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $40.22.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $508.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.10 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

