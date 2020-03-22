Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $6.97 Million Position in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 4,434.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,116 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 1.31% of Assembly Biosciences worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $309,000.

ASMB opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $444.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 611.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASMB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

