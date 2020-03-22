Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $7.67 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 384.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZO. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,425.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,244.79.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $728.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,037.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,121.29. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $720.88 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.49 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

