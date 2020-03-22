Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $7.96 Million Stock Position in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,258 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.48% of Mobile Mini worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MINI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Mobile Mini by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Mobile Mini by 3,603.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MINI stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $911.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42. Mobile Mini Inc has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $45.75.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.67%. Mobile Mini’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is 59.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sidoti upped their price target on Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

