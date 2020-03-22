Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $8.25 Million Stock Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,695 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 1.01% of Cars.com worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARS. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,828,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 1,266.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,673,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,182 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 29.0% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 4,814,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,622 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,359,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,837,000 after purchasing an additional 531,888 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,830,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,364,000 after purchasing an additional 380,983 shares during the period.

Get Cars.com alerts:

In other news, Director Bryan Wiener purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $95,782.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,650 shares of company stock worth $171,254 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Cars.com stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $318.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.