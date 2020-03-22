Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 319.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714,164 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 2.17% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,607 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPWH. ValuEngine raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $258.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

