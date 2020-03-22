Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,816 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 948.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TAK shares. ValuEngine cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.92. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 2.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

