Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $5.92 Million Investment in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 398,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,921,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.22% of Extended Stay America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,884,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,847 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 2,686.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,500,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,853 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,343,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,889 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after purchasing an additional 198,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,127,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after purchasing an additional 811,675 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

STAY opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $18.76.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.95 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STAY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.