Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Echostar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SATS. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Echostar by 3,330.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Echostar during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Echostar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Echostar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Echostar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SATS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echostar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Echostar from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of Echostar stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. Echostar Co. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.51). Echostar had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Echostar Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

