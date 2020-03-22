Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 168,390 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 9,303.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 168,390 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,772,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $286,282,000 after buying an additional 870,600 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,800,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,397,000 after purchasing an additional 767,317 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,937,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,118,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,282,000 after purchasing an additional 177,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the 4th quarter worth $27,035,000. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Mobile alerts:

China Mobile stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. China Mobile Ltd. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $54.13. The stock has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHL shares. ValuEngine upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. New Street Research upgraded China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.