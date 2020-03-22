Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 174,921 Shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 174,921 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.47% of DHT worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth $821,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DHT by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 19,926 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth $3,151,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHT. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. DHT Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. The company has a market cap of $822.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.15). DHT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.15%. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.56%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

