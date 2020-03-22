Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 282,737 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 315.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,737 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.62% of Oil States International worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 44.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 32,796 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oil States International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,223,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Oil States International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Shares of OIS stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Oil States International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $238.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oil States International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oil States International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

In other Oil States International news, Director Christopher T. Seaver bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.