Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 648,873 Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) by 202.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 969,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648,873 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.25% of SmileDirectClub worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 6,046.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SDC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $196.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

