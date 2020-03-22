Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 74,595 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2,214.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,595 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.14% of Middleby worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 575,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after buying an additional 20,731 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Middleby by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.00. Middleby Corp has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Middleby news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $464,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,976 shares in the company, valued at $19,026,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.97 per share, for a total transaction of $96,101.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,467.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,365 shares of company stock worth $735,029. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIDD. BidaskClub downgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.40.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

