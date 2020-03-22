Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 274.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 81,700 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $33.09 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.6772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

