Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 287,101 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 287,101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,999,000 after acquiring an additional 117,705 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 135,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after acquiring an additional 70,589 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.81. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.44.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

