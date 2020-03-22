Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 32,341 Shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,341 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.60% of Stewart Information Services worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 142.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 113.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 8.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STC stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $552.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $509.91 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 8th.

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.93 per share, for a total transaction of $818,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,894.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $465,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,407.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,423 shares of company stock worth $1,519,644 and sold 5,772 shares worth $227,538. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

