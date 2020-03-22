Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 635,997 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 635,997 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amia Capital LLP bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,585,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,411,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 801,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,750,000 after acquiring an additional 268,884 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 468.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,781,000 after acquiring an additional 507,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,853,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

LSXMA opened at $25.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

