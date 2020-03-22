Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 729,792 Shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its stake in shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 729,792 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.33% of ArQule worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARQL. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ArQule by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ArQule during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ArQule during the third quarter worth $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ArQule during the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in ArQule by 4.7% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ArQule alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARQL shares. ValuEngine downgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of ArQule in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded ArQule from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQL opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39. ArQule, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $20.45.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL).

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.