Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $5.77 Million Position in Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 476,026 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,596,000 after acquiring an additional 45,425 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSBR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of BSBR opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $12.85.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Brasil SA will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

