Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $6.31 Million Position in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Elastic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE:ESTC opened at $49.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average is $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Elastic NV has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $104.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of -0.55.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,433,593.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 556,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,050 shares of company stock worth $7,649,475. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.