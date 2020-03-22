Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 140,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.21% of Semtech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 577,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after buying an additional 374,617 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,120,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,940,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Semtech by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after buying an additional 62,801 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Semtech by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,375,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,651,000 after purchasing an additional 59,739 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 9,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $294,417.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,340.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,032. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.94. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $56.13.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.21 million. Semtech had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

