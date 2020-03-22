Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 334.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,470 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MLM opened at $153.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.35. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.47.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

