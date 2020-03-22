Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 64.69% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $241.86 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, CEO Ruben S. Martin purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris H. Booth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 25,828 shares in the company, valued at $76,709.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 124,756 shares of company stock valued at $328,250 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,102,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 368,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,627. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a market cap of $40.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.32.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

