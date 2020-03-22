Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Analysts predict that Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) will announce $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $6.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,818,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,590. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $1,280,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 184,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 35.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 53,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 36.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Masco has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

