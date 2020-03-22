Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 7,781 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.50 and its 200-day moving average is $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DTE. Vertical Research began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.