Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 44,513 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Western Digital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Western Digital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Western Digital by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Western Digital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $663,593.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,982,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $302,703.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,832. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.60.

WDC stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.97 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

