Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $10.70 Million Stock Position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,562 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.07% of Avangrid worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avangrid by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Avangrid by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 370,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after acquiring an additional 78,794 shares in the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. Avangrid Inc has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.21.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

AGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.