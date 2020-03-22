Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 502,048 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.42% of BOX worth $10,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOX. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,504,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 513.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

NYSE BOX opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.16. Box Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $183.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.53 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 577.11% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

