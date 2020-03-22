Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,857 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.39% of Five9 worth $15,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $13,121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five9 from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Five9 from to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 6,533 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $457,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $618,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,508 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,447.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,384 shares of company stock worth $12,948,056. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $62.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Five9 Inc has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $80.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

