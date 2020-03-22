Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 76,910 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 76,910 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.10% of Noble Energy worth $12,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,819,965 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $616,528,000 after acquiring an additional 537,272 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,638,990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,382 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,578,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $192,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,245 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,598,837 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $114,235,000 after acquiring an additional 41,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,564,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $113,378,000 after acquiring an additional 853,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBL. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Noble Energy from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut Noble Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.76.

NYSE NBL opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Noble Energy news, SVP Rachel G. Clingman purchased 17,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,734.86. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,080.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 33,143 shares of company stock valued at $225,026. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

