Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 9,323 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,323 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.10% of East West Bancorp worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 19.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 358,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after buying an additional 28,746 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 22.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $760,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.55.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

