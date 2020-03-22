Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 201,759 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.25% of Allison Transmission worth $14,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,226,000 after buying an additional 46,288 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALSN opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.30. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $50.46.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 81.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

