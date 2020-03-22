Master Contract Token Trading Up 15.4% Over Last Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $196,833.08 and $45,118.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.02110600 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016909 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00078755 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

