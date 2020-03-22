Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $331.63.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mastercard from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $15.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,497,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,735,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.83. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $210.00 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 709,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $12,736,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $964,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

