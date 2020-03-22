Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lifted by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,640 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.0% of Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.09% of Mastercard worth $285,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,552,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 27,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $15.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.42. 10,497,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,735,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.83. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $210.00 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.63.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

