Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,669 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of MTCH opened at $47.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.93. Match Group Inc has a 52-week low of $47.27 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. The business had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.