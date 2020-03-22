Matchpool 24 Hour Volume Reaches $153.00 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Matchpool token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gatecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $123,497.98 and $153.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Matchpool has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.69 or 0.02709508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00190219 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035841 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00033955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool launched on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com.

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, Liqui and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

