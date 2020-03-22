Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,998 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.20% of Matrix Service worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Matrix Service by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

MTRX stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.43 million, a PE ratio of -423.00 and a beta of 1.45. Matrix Service Co has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $24.36.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $318.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.61 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. Matrix Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matrix Service Co will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti upgraded Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matrix Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

