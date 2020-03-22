Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Up 3.8% This Week

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, Maverick Chain has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $195,393.85 and approximately $1,855.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.09 or 0.02695109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00195421 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00041570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00035455 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000180 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.