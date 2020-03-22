Maverick Chain Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $191,689.63 and approximately $2,006.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.80 or 0.02723868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00189846 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00035855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

