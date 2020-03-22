MediBloc [ERC20] Reaches Market Cap of $12.75 Million (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, CPDAX, Coinrail and DEx.top. Over the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [ERC20] alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00054134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.26 or 0.04398335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00069510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038340 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016931 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013049 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003849 BTC.

About MediBloc [ERC20]

MEDX is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Coinrail, Kryptono, Cashierest, CPDAX, IDEX, Coinsuper, Upbit, Bittrex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.