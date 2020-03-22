Medicalchain Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (MTN)

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Medicalchain token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Ethfinex, Huobi and Gate.io. In the last week, Medicalchain has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. Medicalchain has a total market capitalization of $705,538.67 and approximately $14,050.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.69 or 0.02709508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00190219 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035841 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00033955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Medicalchain Token Profile

Medicalchain launched on October 16th, 2017. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,656,962 tokens. Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news.

Buying and Selling Medicalchain

Medicalchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, Kucoin, CoinBene, Gate.io and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Medicalchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Medicalchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

