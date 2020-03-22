MedicCoin Market Capitalization Hits $23,317.94 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a market cap of $23,317.94 and approximately $217.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000297 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

