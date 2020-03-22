MediShares Market Cap Hits $1.75 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One MediShares token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. MediShares has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $118,778.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MediShares has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.86 or 0.02717385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00191056 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000633 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares launched on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares.

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

